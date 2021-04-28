Accsys Technologies (LON:AXS) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $154.34

Accsys Technologies PLC (LON:AXS) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 154.34 ($2.02) and traded as low as GBX 147.70 ($1.93). Accsys Technologies shares last traded at GBX 153.25 ($2.00), with a volume of 39,495 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £261.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 154.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 132.08.

Accsys Technologies PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells Accoya solid wood and Tricoya wood elements in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Accoya wood for use in windows and doors, decking, cladding, bridges, and exterior structures and applications; and Tricoya wood elements for facades and cladding, soffits and eaves, exterior joinery, wet interiors, door skins, flooring, signage, and marine uses, as well as kitchen carcasses, art installations, and window components.

