Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAC) Coverage Initiated at Craig Hallum

Analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAC) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Acies Acquisition in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:ACAC opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.02. Acies Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,688,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Acies Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Acies Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,090,000.

Acies Acquisition Company Profile

Acies Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cayman Islands.

