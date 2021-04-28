ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ACM Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in ACM Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in ACM Research by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACM Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACMR opened at $85.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.97 and a beta of 0.89. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.57 and a 12-month high of $144.81.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Fuping Chen sold 30,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David H. Wang sold 50,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $4,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,968,149.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,428 shares of company stock valued at $10,741,561. 46.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

