AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Shares Down 6.6%

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT) dropped 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$13.67 and last traded at C$13.76. Approximately 141,115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 783,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.73.

AT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Eight Capital boosted their target price on AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on AcuityAds from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on AcuityAds from C$29.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.98. The stock has a market cap of C$757.52 million and a PE ratio of 191.62.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tal Hayek sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.69, for a total transaction of C$3,737,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,092,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$39,101,855.81. Also, Senior Officer Rachel Kapcan sold 110,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.08, for a total value of C$2,004,961.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,717,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$31,052,725.43. In the last three months, insiders have sold 500,420 shares of company stock worth $9,278,164.

About AcuityAds (TSE:AT)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

