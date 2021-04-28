Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Adler Group S.A. (ETR:ADJ) shares traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €23.76 ($27.95) and last traded at €23.66 ($27.84). 119,292 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average session volume of 56,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at €23.50 ($27.65).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is €23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 11.99.

About Adler Group (ETR:ADJ)

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Adler Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adler Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.