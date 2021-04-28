ADMA Biologics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ADMA)

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 69,129 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,441% compared to the average daily volume of 2,721 call options.

Shares of ADMA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.07. 241,170,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,598,824. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 8.47. ADMA Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $251.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.84.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 166.01% and a negative return on equity of 98.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 92.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

