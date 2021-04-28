Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $283.31 Million

Brokerages expect Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) to post sales of $283.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Adtalem Global Education’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $283.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $283.00 million. Adtalem Global Education reported sales of $271.49 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Adtalem Global Education.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Adtalem Global Education had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $283.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATGE. TheStreet raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of ATGE opened at $37.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.78. Adtalem Global Education has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $43.85.

In related news, SVP Donna Jennings sold 25,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $1,022,284.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden bought 611 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.34. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,300.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 3,161 shares of company stock worth $129,564 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) program, registered nurse (RN)-to-BSN degree completion option, and graduate programs.

