Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,236,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,559,785. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.88. The stock has a market cap of $102.84 billion, a PE ratio of 114.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,866,589.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,000 shares of company stock worth $18,691,110 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.70.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

