Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) posted its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.77. 3,824,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,559,785. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.88. The firm has a market cap of $102.96 billion, a PE ratio of 114.42, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.61.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $101,866,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $18,691,110. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

