AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Short Interest Up 180.0% in April

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

DWUS stock opened at $37.09 on Wednesday. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.53.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.