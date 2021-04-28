Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target Cut to $19.00

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its price objective decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from $23.50 to $24.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Aecon Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Aecon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEGXF opened at $15.21 on Monday. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56.

About Aecon Group

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

