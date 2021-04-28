Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Aecon Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.50.

ARE stock opened at C$18.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.20. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$13.15 and a 12-month high of C$20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.29.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$932.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Aecon Group will post 1.2299999 EPS for the current year.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

