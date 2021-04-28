AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.48

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.48 and traded as high as C$7.53. AGF Management shares last traded at C$7.51, with a volume of 122,640 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGF.B. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AGF Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.48. The stock has a market cap of C$527.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38.

In other AGF Management news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,864,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 798,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,951,006.65.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

