Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.71.

ADC has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE ADC traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.72. The stock had a trading volume of 5,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,208. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.25. Agree Realty has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $72.68.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.217 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.52%.

In other Agree Realty news, CFO Simon Leopold bought 2,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,473.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,596,425.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 258.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 403.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

