Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGTK) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 86.1% from the March 31st total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AGTK traded up $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 1,145,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,100. Agritek has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02.

About Agritek

Agritek Holdings, Inc distributes hemp and cannabis products under the Hemp Pops, MD Vapes, Rehab Rx, Higher Society, and California Premiums brands in the United States. Its products include human ingestible, such as tinctures, capsules, and gummies; CBD edibles; topicals; and pet products. The company also offers business services, including operational and compliance consulting, funding and financing, dispensary and retail, commercial production and equipment build out, multichannel supply chain, and consumer product, as well as branding, marketing, and sales solutions.

