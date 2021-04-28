Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,232,171,000 after buying an additional 220,007 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $407,850,000 after buying an additional 34,365 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,618,000 after acquiring an additional 158,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,646,000 after acquiring an additional 283,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

APD traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $289.74. 8,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,759. The firm has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.87 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.40 and a 200 day moving average of $276.99.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

