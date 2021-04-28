Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.85% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Air Transport Services’ capital expenditures are escalating due to hefty investments on purchase of aircraft. The company’s capital expenses rose 11.1% year over year to $510.4 million in 2020. Capex for 2021 is projected to be nearly similar to 2020 levels. Rising capex has the potential to limit bottom-line growth. Additionally, Air Transport Services’ bottom line is being hurt by to high operating expenses (up 7% in 2020). Operating costs flared up mainly due to rise in costs on salaries, wages and benefits. Shares of the company underperformed its industry in a year’s time mainly due to high expenses. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2021 earnings has been revised downward in the past 60 days. However, the surge in e-commerce demand during these coronavirus-ravaged times is a tailwind for the company.”

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ATSG. TheStreet downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $27.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47 and a beta of 0.71. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $18.99 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.99.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $399.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.65 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $278,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 490,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,668,498.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Edward Russell Smethwick sold 5,826 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total value of $170,002.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,826.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,357 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

Further Reading: FinTech

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Transport Services Group (ATSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.