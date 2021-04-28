Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €115.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Airbus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €108.54 ($127.69).

AIR stock opened at €99.79 ($117.40) on Monday. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a one year high of €99.97 ($117.61). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €99.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €89.40.

About Airbus

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

