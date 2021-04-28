Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 126,699 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,052,561 shares.The stock last traded at $111.99 and had previously closed at $107.01.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.44.

The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.89.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Adam Karon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $492,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,607.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at $397,241.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,888 shares of company stock worth $3,893,477 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eastern Bank grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 111,054 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,543 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,755 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 8.1% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 11.4% during the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud and enterprise security solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

