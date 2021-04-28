Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) PT Raised to $26.00

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.57% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACI. Northcoast Research raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Albertsons Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

ACI opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $20.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.79.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 99.45% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the first quarter worth $2,158,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Albertsons Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 4,323 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $12,636,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 40.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

