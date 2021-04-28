Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.950-2.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ACI shares. Northcoast Research raised their price target on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Albertsons Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.06.

ACI traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,450,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,896. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $20.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $16.79.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 99.45% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

