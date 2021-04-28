Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Shares Gap Down to $14.85

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.85, but opened at $14.14. Aldeyra Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 39,752 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on ALDX. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.32.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.83 million, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.68.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,435,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 29,160 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,121.5% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 139,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 128,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 360.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 63,051 shares in the last quarter. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

