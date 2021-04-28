Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) Hits New 1-Year High at $24.55

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$24.55 and last traded at C$20.00, with a volume of 645402 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.99.

AQN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, CSFB set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.25.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of C$11.96 billion and a PE ratio of 11.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$20.06 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.71.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$641.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$625.96 million. On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1959 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.