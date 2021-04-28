Algorand Price Reaches $1.26 (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Algorand has a market cap of $3.71 billion and $277.61 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $1.26 or 0.00002316 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00051088 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.93 or 0.00326808 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00008925 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00032053 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00009092 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005961 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,437,708,281 coins and its circulating supply is 2,941,801,667 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

