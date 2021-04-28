Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

Analysts at William Blair started coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALHC. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

NASDAQ ALHC opened at $26.01 on Monday. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $28.02.

In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $655,006.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,930.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,132,692 shares in the company, valued at $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock worth $13,571,476.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

