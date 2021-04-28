Allegheny Technologies (ATI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Allegheny Technologies to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATI stock opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.93. Allegheny Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.21 and a 1-year high of $24.55.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATI. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 15,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $342,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 191,571 shares in the company, valued at $4,310,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis sold 8,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $167,459.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 206,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,205,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,433 shares of company stock worth $729,459 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

