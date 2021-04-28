Allianz (ALV) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Allianz (FRA: ALV) in the last few weeks:

4/27/2021 – Allianz was given a new €230.00 ($270.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Allianz was given a new €250.00 ($294.12) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Allianz was given a new €225.00 ($264.71) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Allianz was given a new €225.00 ($264.71) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Allianz was given a new €245.00 ($288.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Allianz was given a new €250.00 ($294.12) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Allianz was given a new €228.00 ($268.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – Allianz was given a new €223.00 ($262.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Allianz was given a new €245.00 ($288.24) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Allianz was given a new €230.00 ($270.59) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Allianz had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

3/29/2021 – Allianz was given a new €228.00 ($268.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – Allianz was given a new €239.00 ($281.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FRA ALV opened at €216.35 ($254.53) on Wednesday. Allianz SE has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €215.85 and its 200-day moving average price is €196.81.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

