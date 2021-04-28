Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV) Short Interest Update

Allied Security Innovations, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADSV) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the March 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,814,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ADSV stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Allied Security Innovations has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.02.

Get Allied Security Innovations alerts:

About Allied Security Innovations

Allied Security Innovations, Inc, through its subsidiary, CGM Applied Security Technologies, Inc, manufactures and distributes indicative and barrier security seals, security tapes, and related packaging security systems in the United States and internationally. It also provides protective security products for palletized cargo; and physical security systems for tractors, trailers, and containers, as well as various specialized authentication products.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Security Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Security Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.