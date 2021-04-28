Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.13

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.13 and traded as high as $18.87. Allot Communications shares last traded at $18.47, with a volume of 269,134 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALLT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Allot Communications from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.13. The firm has a market cap of $653.52 million, a PE ratio of -68.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $39.09 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allot Communications stock. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.67% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

