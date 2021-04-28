Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.92 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. On average, analysts expect Allscripts Healthcare Solutions to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $17.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDRX. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.42.

In other news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $943,200.00. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $251,250.00. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.