Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.73) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $163.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.49 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.47) EPS. On average, analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $141.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.05 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $119.29 and a 52-week high of $178.41.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALNY shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.81.

In related news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $374,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

