Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys Shares of 31,541 Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Unique Fabricating by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Unique Fabricating by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,277 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Unique Fabricating by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 589,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 41,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Unique Fabricating alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Unique Fabricating from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of Unique Fabricating stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. Unique Fabricating, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 million, a P/E ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.92.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The auto parts company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). Unique Fabricating had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that Unique Fabricating, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unique Fabricating Profile

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Unique Fabricating Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unique Fabricating and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.