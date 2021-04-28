Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Buys Shares of 3,674 iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,924,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3,576.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 96,605 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castellan Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 436,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after buying an additional 12,560 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $65.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.22 and its 200 day moving average is $54.79. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $65.38.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

