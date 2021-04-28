Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Increases Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $375,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,382 shares of company stock worth $3,731,129 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WM. Robert W. Baird lowered Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $125.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.58.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $135.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $57.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.13 and a twelve month high of $136.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.05.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 52.27%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

