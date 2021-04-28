Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,038. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $159.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.09 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The firm has a market cap of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.92.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

