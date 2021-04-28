Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Makes New $453,000 Investment in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,625,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,397,000 after buying an additional 1,608,989 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,313,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,107,000 after purchasing an additional 755,992 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,124,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,758,000 after buying an additional 755,889 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,688,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 631,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $24.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.26. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.