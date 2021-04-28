Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Purchases New Shares in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,057,170,000 after buying an additional 8,213,857 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,179,530,000 after buying an additional 2,658,204 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 215.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,685,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $317,594,000 after buying an additional 1,835,023 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,444,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $121.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.79. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $628.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.3527 dividend. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on TSM. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

