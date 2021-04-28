Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,022 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.8% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $35,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,290.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,149.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,894.41. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,230.38 and a twelve month high of $2,324.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,219.26.

Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

