Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,705 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Strs Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $363,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,290.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,149.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,894.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,230.38 and a 52-week high of $2,324.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,229.72.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

