Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,400.05.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,307.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,232.20 and a 52-week high of $2,341.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,161.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,902.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,104 shares of company stock valued at $42,565,228 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 79.4% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 143.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

