Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $2,800.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.03% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,953.00 price objective (up from $2,470.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,317.25.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $122.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,413.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,149.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,894.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,230.38 and a one year high of $2,324.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,632,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

