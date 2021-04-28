Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) PT Raised to $3,100.00 at Susquehanna

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target suggests a potential upside of 35.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GOOGL. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,625.00 to $2,681.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,283.73.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,290.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,149.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,894.41. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,230.38 and a 52 week high of $2,324.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after buying an additional 112,807 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after buying an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,523,211,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

