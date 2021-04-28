Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 441,845 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 77.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 441,845 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.4% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 47,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 27.7% during the first quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 139,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 54.5% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.73. The company had a trading volume of 50,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,944,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $87.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.02. The company has a market capitalization of $150.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

In other news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at $11,598,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.83.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

