Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,873 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.78% of Alpine Income Property Trust worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $727,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 30,277 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 99,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 124,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 26,922 shares during the period. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day moving average of $16.37. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.34 and a twelve month high of $20.19.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PINE shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

