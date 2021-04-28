Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:ATUS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,454,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,165. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.52. Altice USA has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 195.12 and a beta of 1.11.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ATUS shares. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Altice USA from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

