Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $12.46

Shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and traded as high as $13.85. Altius Minerals shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 29,326 shares traded.

Several analysts have commented on ATUSF shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,876,000.

Altius Minerals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ATUSF)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

