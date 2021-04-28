Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Acquired by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO stock opened at $47.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $87.35 billion, a PE ratio of 131.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

