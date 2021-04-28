Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.4% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,102,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 111.8% in the first quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,056 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $71,337,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 8.9% in the first quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.7% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 38,497 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $119,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,417.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,201.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,197.83. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,256.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $7.04. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,947.54.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

