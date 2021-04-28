Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lessened by Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 5.6% of Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 price objective (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,947.54.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,417.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,201.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,197.83. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,256.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

