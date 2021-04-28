Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 502 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,417.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 100.07, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,256.38 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,201.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,197.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,400.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,947.54.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

